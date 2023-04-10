Sunderland will look to pick up their first win in almost a month today as they travel to Wales to take on Cardiff City. The Black Cats played out an eight goal thriller in Friday’s draw with Hull City - a week after battling out a 0-0 stalemate against Burnley.

While performances have arguably improved in recent weeks, Sunderland are still searching for their first win since a narrow 1-0 victory over Norwich City last month. If they are to have any slim chance of reaching the play-offs this season then they are likely to need to claim all three points this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Bluebirds still remain deep within the relegation battle as they sit only one point above the Championship’s bottom three. However, their form has improved in recent weeks after winning four of their last eight matches.

Here is everything you need to know about the Championship clash...

When is Cardiff vs Sunderland?

Sunderland will travel to the Cardiff City Stadium this afternoon (Monday April 10), with the game scheduled to kick off at 3pm. The match is one of a whole round of Championship fixtures today as it is a bank holiday.

Is Cardiff vs Sunderland on TV?

Yes, Cardiff City vs Sunderland will be broadcast via the Sky Sports Red Button today. Sky Sports members are able to watch this on their TV, however it will be unavailable to access through Sky Go.

NOW TV members can also access Sky Sports Red Button, though only if you pay for the membership monthly - a day pass won’t allow you watch the Red Button. A monthly pass will cost you £21 per month.

Team news

Cardiff

Cardiff City are hopeful that Kion Etete will be available today after he missed out on their trip to Blackpool with a hamstring injury. However, the 21-year-old is likely to be on the bench after former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham bagged a goal and an assist against the Seasiders. Callum O’Dowda remains a doubt for the Bluebirds after also missing out on the Blackpool win, with Joe ralls likely to fill in at left wing-back again.

Meanwhile, Callum Robinson (muscle) and Jamilu Collins (cruciate ligament) are long-term absentees for the hosts. Robinson hasn’t featured for Cardiff since February, while the latter has been in the treatment room for most of the season.

Predicted line-up: Allsop; Ng, Kipre, McGuinness; Romeo, Sawyers, Wintle, Ralls; Philogene; Kaba, Wickham

Sunderland

Sunderland will remain without Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Ross Stewart, Jewison Benette and Aji Alese who are all long-term absentees and will be sidelined until the summer. Meanwhile, Dan Ballard has also suffered a setback in his recovery after it was previously expected that he could return to the line-up today.

Speaking on the defender, Tony Mowbray said: “Ballard is going to be out for two or three weeks which takes him just about to the end of the season. That’s a huge blow - I don’t see anyone coming back for Monday. We’ll probably move people around for the game on Monday and let’s wait and see how we go.”

The Tyneside outfit could also be without Luke O’Nien after the defender was spotted still in Sunderland after the squad had travelled to Wales. The 28-year-old’s absence could pave the way for a first start for Joe Anderson, who joined the club from Everton in January.