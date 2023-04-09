Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Ex-Leeds United man Jack Clarke wanted by Crystal Palace
Sunderland attacker Jack Clarke is being eyed by Crystal Palace this summer – according to reports.
The former Leeds United and Tottenham man is enjoying a stellar season with Sunderland chipping in with no less than 19 goal contributions in all competitions so far this campaign.
The 22-year-old started in Sunderland’s 4-4 thriller against Hull City in the Championship on Good Friday and was a constant thorn in The Tigers' side, setting up two goals and scoring one of his own.
However, fresh reports from The Sun on Saturday evening have claimed that Premier League side Crystal Palace are watching Clarke in case the London outfit loses talisman Wilfred Zaha this summer.
Zaha's contract with Palace comes to an end in June and there are no signs he will put pen to paper on a new deal with Patrick Viera’s sacking and Roy Hodgson’s temporary appointment meaning the player doesn’t know who his manager will be next season.