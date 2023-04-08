Sunderland were held to a dramatic 4-4 with Hull City at the Stadium of Light with our photographers in attendance.

The Black Cats fell a goal behind when Ozan Tufan opened the scoring after 11 minutes, yet two quickfire goals from Joe Gelhardt and Amad then put Sunderland ahead.

Hull drew level immediately, though, as Allahyar Sayyadmanesh equalised before half-time.

The visitors then retook the lead courtesy of Regan Slater’s second-half finish, yet Mowbray’s men appeared to be heading for three points after an Amad penalty and Jack Clarke finish nine minutes from time.

That was until Pierre Ekwah conceded a last-minute penalty and Tufan converted from the spot. Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans.

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland were held to a dramatic 4-4 with Hull City at the Stadium of Light with our photographers in attendance. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

