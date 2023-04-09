News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC news: Midfielder confirms season-ending injury with eight now unavailable

Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg has confirmed that he will miss the rest of Sunderland’s season after suffering an injury.

By James Copley
Published 9th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 14:43 BST

The 15-year-old – who has made three appearances in the FA Cup this season, becoming the club’s youngest-ever outfield player against Shrewsbury Town – confirmed the news on his Instagram account after returning to the North East following England duty.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray said earlier this week that he could well hand a start to Sunderland's exciting academy talents with Rigg and fellow youngster Tom Watson thought to be in contention.

However, that plan for Rigg has now been scrapped after the Hebburn-born midfielder took to Instagram to confirm he will miss the rest of the campaign due to injury but vowed to come back stronger.

Rigg adds to Mowbray’s extensive injury list currently with first-team players Ross Stewart, Niall Huggins, Aji Alese, Chris Rigg, Dan Ballard, Elliot Embleton, Jewison Bennette and Corry Evans all currently missing.

Chris Rigg becomes Sunderland's youngest-ever first-team player at 15 years and 203 days during the FA Cup third-round match against Shrewsbury Town.Chris Rigg becomes Sunderland's youngest-ever first-team player at 15 years and 203 days during the FA Cup third-round match against Shrewsbury Town.
Chris Rigg becomes Sunderland's youngest-ever first-team player at 15 years and 203 days during the FA Cup third-round match against Shrewsbury Town.
