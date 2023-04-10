News you can trust since 1873
Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland.
Tony Mowbray's Sunderland team to play Cardiff City with limited options for Cats boss: Predicted XI gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Cardiff City on Easter Monday - but who will start for the Black Cats?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 9th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 07:47 BST

Tony Mowbray’s side played out a thrilling 4-4 draw against Hull last time out - a result which left them six points off the play-offs with six games remaining.

Sunderland still have several injury issues ahead of their trip to the Cardiff City Stadium - with Dan Ballard, Corry Evans, Aji Alese, Ross Stewart, Jewison Bennette and Elliot Embleton still sidelined.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Cardiff:

Conceded four against Hull but also made some important saves during the end-to-end contest.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Conceded four against Hull but also made some important saves during the end-to-end contest.

Made a rare error for Hull’s third goal but has started 18 of the side’s last 19 games in all competitions.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Made a rare error for Hull's third goal but has started 18 of the side's last 19 games in all competitions.

Continues to captain the side in the absence of regular skipper Corry Evans.

3. CB: Danny Batth

Continues to captain the side in the absence of regular skipper Corry Evans.

Is likely to stay at centre-back with Dan Ballard set to be sidelined for another few weeks.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

Is likely to stay at centre-back with Dan Ballard set to be sidelined for another few weeks.

