Sunderland’s return to the Championship began with a hard-earned point against Coventry City on Sunday.

Jack Clarke’s early strike was cancelled out by a late Viktor Gyokeres effort that silenced a very loud Stadium of Light.

Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City are the next opponents for Alex Neil’s side - and it promises to be yet another stern test of their Championship credentials.

Sunderland return to action against Bristol City this weekend following an opening day draw with Coventry City (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Robins were defeated 2-1 by Hull City in their opener, courtesy of an unfortunate last minute deflected strike by Jean Michael Seri.

The Black Cats have won six of their last eight meetings with Bristol City - conceding just 5 times in those eight games.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the Championship clash between Sunderland and Bristol City:

When is Bristol City v Sunderland?

The Sky Bet Championship clash between Bristol City and Sunderland takes place on Saturday, August 6. Kick-off at Ashton Gate is at 3pm and will be refereed by Keith Stroud.

Is Bristol City v Sunderland on TV?

Sunderland’s game with Bristol City will not be broadcast on TV. Due to broadcasting rules, games that kick-off on a Saturday at 3pm will not be broadcast on TV or streamed on iFollow.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the clash at Ashton gate.

Alternatively, the Sunderland Echo will bring you full updates of proceedings in Bristol as well as all the latest news, updates and reaction from the game, courtesy of our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson.

What’s the latest team news?

Alex Neil has no new injury concerns following the draw with Coventry City on Sunday.

New signing Ellis Simms and Aji Alese could make their debuts after sitting on the bench against the Sky Blues.

Nigel Pearson’s side could be handed a major boost with the return to Tomas Kalas who has been absent since March following surgery on a groin-injury.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Bristol City win: 6/4

Draw: 23/10

Sunderland win: 9/5