Football returned over the weekend as clubs up and down the country returned to the action after the summer break.

Sunderland took a back seat on Saturday and watched the rest of the division battle it out before taking to the Stadium of Light pitch on Sunday.

They drew 1-1 with Coventry City, with Jack Clarke scoring their goal in the first-half.

Here are five things we learned from the opening weekend in the Championship....

Stewart catches the eye

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart looks well capable of hitting the ground running in the second tier this season.

The Scotsman caused problems to the Coventry defence, especially in the first-half, with his clever runs and athleticism.

He fired 26 goals in all competitions last term and with the creativity of Clarke, Alex Pritchard and Patrick Roberts, he is bound to be a hit in this campaign as well.

Blackburn grind out a win

Blackburn looked like genuine promotion contenders last season before their form slumped under former boss Tony Mowbray.

They have a new manager at the helm now in Jon Dahl Tomasson, and he started life at Ewood Park with a 1-0 win over QPR on Saturday, with Lewis Travis getting the goal.

They have made Sammie Szmodics their latest summer signing from Peterborough United and he will give them more competition and depth in attacking areas.

Stoke City lack spark

Stoke City succumbed to an opening day defeat away at Millwall with Leeds United loan man Charlie Cresswell scoring both goals for the hosts.

The Potters have had a disappointing past few years in the Championship and will be hoping that can make a push for the top six this time around.

However, Michael O’Neill’s men lacked a spark going forward against the Lions and have some work to do if they are to establish themselves as genuine challengers this season.

Swansea City rue missed chances

This is a big season for Swansea City and Russell Martin and they will fancy their chances of making the top six.

The Swans play an attractive, possession-based style of play and begun the new campaign with a 1-1 draw away at Rotherham United.

They were left to rue missed chances though, with Michael Obafemi missing a sitter in the second-half in front of the away end.

Jamie Paterson then went close to a winner shortly afterwards but the Welsh outfit had to settle for a draw in the end.

Bristol City debutants impress

Despite the disappointing defeat in the end, there were positives to take for Bristol City from their game against the Tigers.

Debutant Mark Sykes, who joined the club over the summer from Oxford United in League One, put in an impressive performance, especially in the first-half.