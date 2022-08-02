Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dickman has enjoyed a two-decade association with Sunderland and has performed a variety of roles at the Academy of Light.

Having spent time as a youth teamer at Sheffield United, Dickman then performed the role of a youth development phase coach before joining the club on a full-time basis from 2010 to 2014.

Dickman then returned to the Academy of Light in 2019 as head of coaching, ending a five-years at the Football Association, before being appointed academy manager 18 months later.

On Dickman’s departure, Kristjaan Speakman said: “Lewis has been a part of our Academy set-up for many years and we thank him for his contribution. On behalf of the staff and players at SAFC, we wish him well in his future endeavours.”