Dickman has enjoyed a two-decade association with Sunderland and has performed a variety of roles at the Academy of Light.
Having spent time as a youth teamer at Sheffield United, Dickman then performed the role of a youth development phase coach before joining the club on a full-time basis from 2010 to 2014.
Dickman then returned to the Academy of Light in 2019 as head of coaching, ending a five-years at the Football Association, before being appointed academy manager 18 months later.
On Dickman’s departure, Kristjaan Speakman said: “Lewis has been a part of our Academy set-up for many years and we thank him for his contribution. On behalf of the staff and players at SAFC, we wish him well in his future endeavours.”
Sunderland have also confirmed that Stuart English has been appointed academy manager on an interim basis and the process to appoint a permanent replacement for Dickman has begun.