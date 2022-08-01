Loading...
Viktor Gyokeres playing for Coventry against Sunderland.

Leeds loanee stars plus Mark Robins' Viktor Gyokeres response after Sunderland draw: Championship review

Sunderland made their Championship return as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Coventry City at the Stadium of Light – but what else happened in England’s second tier?

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 1st August 2022, 12:53 pm

The Black Cats will now prepare for a trip to Bristol City, who made an unusual arrival for their match against Hull on Saturday.

There were also a few surprises elsewhere on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Here are some of the main stories.

1. Team performance of the weekend: Cardiff

Pre-season promotion favourites Norwich registered just one effort on target as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff in South Wales. Many have predicted that Steve Morrison's Bluebirds will have another difficult campaign, yet debutant Romaine Sawyers scored the only goal of the match to give them a winning start.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Individual performance of the weekend: Charlie Cresswell (Millwall)

Another player who enjoyed a fine debut was Millwall centre-back Charlie Cresswell. Not only did the Leeds loanee play a key part in the side's clean sheet during a 2-0 win over Stoke, but he also scored both goals from set-pieces.

Photo: Henry Browne

3. Goal of the weekend: Lewis Travis (Blackburn)

New Blackburn captain Travis scored a stunning curling effort which dipped beyond QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng in a 1-0 win for Rovers. It was a great start for new Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Photo: Harriet Lander

4. A day to forget: Ched Evans (Preston)

Evans had only been on the pitch eight minutes when he was sent off for a late tackle on Wigan's Curtis Tilt in a goalless draw. Not a great way to start the new season.

Photo: Lewis Storey

