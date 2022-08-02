11 fantastic photos of Sunderland fans from their Championship season opener against Coventry City

11 fantastic photos of Sunderland fans during their clash with Coventry City

Sunderland made their long-awaited return to the Championship on Sunday as 40,851 supporters watched on at the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Buck
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 1:09 pm

The majority of those in attendance on Sunday lunchtime were on their feet just 12 minutes into proceedings as Jack Clarke opened his account for the season.

A delicious ball by Lynden Gooch wasn’t dealt with by the Coventry defence and Clarke rose above the defenders and a despairing Simon Moore in the Sky Blues goal to head home.

The Black Cats continued their dominance over the visitors but were given a scare when Jonathan Panzo’s vicious shot was tipped smartly onto the bar by Anthony Patterson.

As the second-half wore on, Sunderland dropped deeper and deeper to protect their one-goal lead and were made to pay by Vikto Gyokeres just six minutes from time.

It was a promising start to life back in the second-tier for Alex Neil’s side and here, we take a look at 11 of the best pictures from Sunday’s match:

1. A sea of red and white

There was a sea of red and white stripes ahead of the clash at the Stadium of Light

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Thumbs Up

It was a solid start to life back in the Championship for Alex Neil's side

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Jack Clarke's opener

Jubilant Sunderland fans celebrate the Black Cats opening the scoring

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Nerves are building

The pre-match display helped to keep nerves at bay

Photo: Frank Reid

