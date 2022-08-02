11 fantastic photos of Sunderland fans from their Championship season opener against Coventry City

The majority of those in attendance on Sunday lunchtime were on their feet just 12 minutes into proceedings as Jack Clarke opened his account for the season.
A delicious ball by Lynden Gooch wasn’t dealt with by the Coventry defence and Clarke rose above the defenders and a despairing Simon Moore in the Sky Blues goal to head home.
The Black Cats continued their dominance over the visitors but were given a scare when Jonathan Panzo’s vicious shot was tipped smartly onto the bar by Anthony Patterson.
As the second-half wore on, Sunderland dropped deeper and deeper to protect their one-goal lead and were made to pay by Vikto Gyokeres just six minutes from time.
It was a promising start to life back in the second-tier for Alex Neil’s side and here, we take a look at 11 of the best pictures from Sunday’s match: