The 20-year-old forward is set to return to parent club Manchester United at the end of the season and is targeting a breakthrough at Old Trafford next term.

United boss Erik ten Hag said he was pleased with the player’s progress back in January, yet it has also been suggested Amad could be used in a ‘swap deal’ by the Premier League club this summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb, the Red Devils may look to use Amad to secure the signing of Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi.

Amad Diallo playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

United are looking to strengthen their central midfield options, with Frattesi, 23, reportedly valued at around £30million to £35million.

International latest

Amad was an unused substitute as Ivory Coast beat Comoros in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday.

Elsewhere, Sunderland duo Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut played 19 and 16 minutes respectively as France Under-20s were beaten 2-1 by the Netherlands in a friendly match in Marbella.

The pair both started during a 4-0 win over USA on Wednesday.

Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard played 67 minutes as Northern Ireland beat San Marino 2-0 on Thursday, while Trai Hume was an unused substitute.

Burnley winger determined to play his part

After the international break, Sunderland will face Championship leaders Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Clarets have recently welcomed back winger Manuel Benson, who made a big impact when he came off the bench in October’s reverse fixture, following two months out with an injury.

The 25-year-old made his first-team return off the bench in a 3-1 win over Hull before the international break, and has also played for the club’s under-21s side this month.

“I just need as many minutes in me to be the fittest I can be,” Benson told Burnley’s website.