This game, Tony Mowbray said, 'was going in the bin'. He had spoken in the build up to the game of the tactical challenge Swansea City pose. The division's leading side when it comes to retaining possession, Mowbray explained how he had to find a way of getting his side on the front foot without leaving the space for the opposition in which they can hurt you.

For 20 minutes, they looked to be getting just about right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A good, open game and one in which Sunderland were just about in the ascendancy.

If that tactical conundrum is significant in a game of 11-v-11, though, it becomes borderline impossible when for 70 minutes you have to play with 10. Mowbray was forced to withdraw Patrick Roberts to add more defensive cover, taking away what had been his side's main attacking threat in the opening exchanges.

Mowbray kept his thoughts on the officiating to himself, as he does where possible and particular after defeats. He's eager not to deflect, and 20 years in management has taught him nothing much good comes of it anyway. What Mowbray did concede was that he feared the worst when Luke O'Nien made his challenge on Ollie Cooper, one that would go on to transform the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

O'Nien was undoubtedly late and it was undoubtedly rash. In the end, the frustration for most with the officiating would be less about this call and more the persistently baffling interventions, particularly up front where Ross Stewart was left nothing short of exasperated.

It all built up to the final impression that this was just one of those days, one of a few you get in the season where you reflect and feel like the afternoon was just a write-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

If there was anything to take from from the game moving forward, it was that Mowbray's group again dug deep and for a little while in the second half it looked like they might just take something against the odds. The equaliser was at that stage deserved, and the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light outstanding. Swansea City boss Russell Martin paid tribute to both the noise in the ground and the football Sunderland have played this season after the game, and the positive is that both the unity and the quality will survive this bitterly frustrating occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were even in defeat some encouraging performances, too.

Dan Neil was again superb in midfield, snapping into challenges and posing a real threat in the final third even after his side was reduced to ten. Trai Hume was tenacious, stepped out with the ball effectively and is currently making a case for inclusion in the starting XI that is impossible to ignore. The clever footwork from Jack Clarke in the build up to that initial equaliser also suggested that he is beginning to recapture his impressive form from the opening weeks of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad