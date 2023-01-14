Hume was again impressive even as Sunderland fell to a deeply frustrating 3-1 defeat against Swansea City, after Luke O'Nien was shown a red card 20 minutes into the contest.

The youngster has now started Sunderland's last four games since being introduced early in the 2-1 Boxing Day win over Blackburn Rovers, and has cemented himself as an important player in Mowbray's squad.

The 20-year-old was left frustrated with his lack of regular game time in the early stages of the season but has now more than staked his claim for regular starts.

Sunderland defender Trai Hume

“It’s opportunity - Trai was often in my office when he wasn’t playing, wanting a chance," Mowbray said.

"I would tell him, as I did, that he had to be patient and wait for an opportunity.

"I thought the team was functioning pretty well without him. We were playing Gooch and Cirkin, or Aji was fit, but injuries have given him an opportunity and he’s grabbed it with both hands. He looks very talented and very strong. His passing is good and he looks like a really good full-back."

Hume is likely to retain his place for the visit of Middlesbrough to the Stadium of Light next Sunday lunchtime, with Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin both expected to still be absent through injury.

