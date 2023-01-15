Martin accepted that the game swung on the 20th-minute decision but said he was pleased with what his players produced in the second half to score three goals.

The Swansea City boss also said it was the right decision not to award a penalty for a foul on Amad moments before O'Nien's challenge.

"I've watched it all back - I think the penalty would have been a really soft one, there's not much contact at all," Mowbray said.

Anthony Patterson makes a save during Sunderland's defeat to Swansea City

"The sending off is a sending off, I think that's clear as day. It's late, it's reckless, it's quick and I think it's really lucky that Ollie Cooper manages to see him late and get out of the way a bit because it's a really dangerous challenge.

"That's my take on it - I'm sure from a Sunderland perspective they'd see it differently, that's football.

"I'm really pleased for the players, it's such a tough place to come and a really good team to face. I really enjoyed watching them play doing our prep for this game, what Tony has done and what he's built on since Alex left.

"They started really well and the atmosphere here is so good, I used to really enjoy coming here as a player. There's been a shift in atmosphere and feeling towards the team off the back of winning promotion.

"The game obviously changes on the sending off. It took us a while to manage the emotion of that and we had to settle things down at half time, we got involved in too much petty stuff before the break.

"So we focused on a few tactical tweaks where we thought we could hurt them, and we had a good balance between keeping the ball and taking risks.

"I tried to sign Ross Stewart at MK Dons but he chose Sunderland, so I know exactly what he can do. It was no surprise to me that he caused us a lot of problems.