O'Nien was shown red for a late challenge on Ollie Cooper 20 minutes into the game at the Stadium of Light, and it was a decision which changed the momentum of the contest.

Sunderland did make it to half time unscathed and despite an initial equaliser through Dan Neil in the second half, the Black Cats were in the end comfortably beaten by Russell Martin's side.

O'Nien says he will come back from the setback a 'smarter and better' player.

“I usually enjoy a hard tackle but today I slightly mistimed it and it cost the boys," O'Nien wrote on social media.

“I feel disappointed in myself and I’m gutted for the boys as we set up well for 30 minutes and I believe our tactics were spot on to that point.

“I was proud of the lads to see them keep fighting while down to ten men.

“I will learn from this and when I come back from suspension I’ll make sure that I’m a smarter and better player, and will continue to give my all for the team and the fans.”

Sunderland defender Luke O'Nien

O'Nien's red card is a significant setback as it means he will now miss Sunderland's next three fixtures against Middlesbrough, Millwall and Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

