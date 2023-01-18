The Black Cats face back-to-back fixtures in the capital, starting with this month’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Fulham on Saturday, January 28 (3pm kick-off).

Tony Mowbray’s side will then face Millwall in the Championship seven days later on Saturday, February 4 (also a 3pm kick-off).

Ahead of both matches in, LNER have released the following information for Sunderland fans:

“Due to engineering works on the East Coast Main Line, services between Edinburgh and London King’s Cross (including Newcastle, Durham and Darlington) will be diverted, adding up to 60 minutes to journey times.

“Due to timetables being affected by these works on both of these weekends, supporters would not be able to travel back to the North East via LNER’s services from the two matches. The final service of both days between London KX and Edinburgh departs at 17:00, calling at: York, Northallerton, Newcastle, Morpeth, Alnmouth (for Alnwick), Berwick-upon-Tweed, Dunbar and Edinburgh.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to your travel arrangements.”

Sunderland will be backed by another sold-out away following at Millwall after 2,600 away tickets were snapped up for the fixture.