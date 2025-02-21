Sunderland host Hull City on Saturday lunchtime

Hull City manager Ruben Selles has admitted that he is expecting a tough challenge against an “outstanding” Sunderland side when his team travel to the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime.

The Black Cats are still yet to lose a home fixture in the Championship this season, and are very much in the hunt for promotion after a stellar campaign, trailing the automatic spots by eight points heading into the weekend. For their part, however, Hull are embroiled in the midst of a relegation battle, and are just one point clear of the bottom three at the time of writing - albeit with a game in hand over Derby County immediately beneath them.

The Tigers also suffered a 1-0 defeat when they played Sunderland earlier this season at the MKM Stadium, although it is worth noting that result came under Selles’ predecessor, Tim Walter. And looking ahead to Saturday’s contest, the Spaniard told a press conference: “I would expect a really good team. They have been outstanding at home. They have been very clear in their ideas, in their philosophy, the way that they play.

“Players that are very dynamic, adaptable in every scenario. You see the game against Leeds United, it was about the last couple of moments in those defensive set plays. It can happen to anybody, but overall they were very, very competitive. It's a team that is very competitive at home with the support of their supporters. I expect a very difficult game.”

Selles was then asked about the influence of Wilson Isidor, who scored Sunderland’s winning goal against Hull back in October, to which he responded: “Well, I think he's a player that is very dynamic in the spaces and tries to play always between centre-backs, detecting the moment when somebody is free to put the ball in the space.

“In the one-against-one situation, as he showed in that goal, he can just try to dominate the centre-backs and the opponents using his body and his finishing ability, obviously. He is a good striker for the division... So I think it's more about how can we, as a team, defend those situations and how can we minimise the spaces that they want to conquer? I think it's all about that.”

Selles continued: “The challenge is the same as any other game. I think it's not bigger, it's not worse. There are a lot of good teams in the division and then to go there is always a challenge. I think we have proved we can compete. That's what I want to see. A team that can compete in the weekend and can fight for the three points in the way that we want to do it.”

