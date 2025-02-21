Sunderland fans debated the head coach’s key substitutions at Leeds United on Monday night

Régis Le Bris admits that Sunderland loanee Salis Abdul Samed is still searching for his best form and has explained his decision to use him as a more advanced midfielder at Elland Road on Monday night.

Samed has featured regularly over the last month after returning from a long spell on the sidelines, though he has mostly been used as a substitute. The Lens loanee is naturally a defensive midfielder and many supporters were surprised when he played in front of Jobe Bellingham and Dan Neil after being introduced in the second half.

Le Bris says that was to try and disrupt Leeds United’s build-up play, with the head coach concerned that his team were being pushed back too deep. With Alan Browne now ready to return to action after a long spell on the sidelines, Le Bris admits that Samed will now be facing a battle for regular minutes.

“When he came on at Leeds, he played as a midfielder,” he said.

“When we were out of possession, it was a 4-4-2 and he played more as a striker, but when we were in possession, it was a 4-3-3 so he was playing as more of a number eight. For that game, it was useful to have a player ready to run and press, and he has this profile. At the same time, after six months off the pitch because he was injured, he still needs time to improve and find his best level. With more experiences, he will get back into that shape.

"He is not at his best yet, for sure,” Le Bris added.

“I am sure, after six months out, it is still difficult for him to find the right confidence, the right references and feel good with the rest of the team. I hope he will build these layers progressively, but at the same time, with other players coming back, the competition in midfield will now be higher. That is good for team, and should also be good for Salis too. It should help him to find his best level.”

Le Bris said his belief that Sunderland needed to get up the pitch to break Leeds United’s momentum was also behind his decision not to introduce Chris Mepham as a substitute.

“I think after the analysis, and it was our feeling on the bench, it was really clear that it wasn't a defensive issue,” Le Bris said.

“We were searching for a way to escape the pressure. So you can just wait until the last minute, but at the same time you can find a solution. And it wasn't a defensive problem because we were really good and I think our back four was good.

“The way we defended in our defensive shape was really impressive. So it wasn't the defensive issue, it was more how we can break their dynamic, how we could find a solution to build under pressure. And they were impressive. So sometimes you just have to admit that they were good.”