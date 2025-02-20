Hull City are looking to ease their relegation fears when they face Sunderland on Saturday lunchtime

Hull City boss Ruben Selles says he is hopeful that he will welcome defenders Charlie Hughes and Fin Burns back to his squad for the trip to Sunderland this weekend.

Hughes, who signed from Wigan Athletic last summer and started in the return fixture between the two teams, has been absent since December. Manchester City loanee Burns has been missing for around a month and so while neither are expected to complete 90 minutes at the Stadium of Light if they come through the final training session before the game, they could add some welcome depth to the squad.

"Everyone from the last game is available. The boys have been training really well and we are looking forward to the game on the weekend," Selles said.

"During the week, we had Charlie Hughes and Fin Burns training with us in two training sessions. We have one more training session and then we need to see, but it looks like both of them can be selectable if I decide.

"I think both of them, first Charlie and then Fin, got injured when they were consistently playing for us in the lineup, and it's always good to have that kind of player back. To have those two available - hopefully, they are available for the weekend - gives us more options, and it's always good for us."

Selles has also said that he could bring Fenerbahçe loanee Lincoln into the squad for the first time since his move at the end of the January transfer window. The Brazilian can play a number of different positions and so could offer Selles some valuable versatility from the bench.

"Lincoln has been training really well over the last week, so he is available if I decide to select him," Selles said.

"He has got on with it [not being included in recent squads], obviously as a player you think you are fully ready. We can have different thoughts and you need to manage a squad. I think he has been building up and the moment is coming for him to be involved in the squad."

While midfielder Kasey Palmer is closing on a return, the Hull City boss has confirmed that he will not be available this weekend.

"We got good news with the scan," Selles said.

"Everything is in place, and he should be completing his first full training hopefully next week. I don't think he's going to be ready for the midweek game. Maybe for the next one (Plymouth), he can have a role; let's see.

"We need to see how he copes with the full training. It's always a big ask after eight weeks out, so let's see how he copes with that first, and then we will need to make a decision. Two or three days, in this case, can make a big difference for him."

Hull City come into the fixture just one place and one point above the Championship relegation zone, but a win away at Sheffield United late last month underlined their threat on the road in particular.