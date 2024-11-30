Sunderland’s winless run was extended on Friday night after a late goal from substitute Tom Davies

Sunderland fell to a frustrating defeat against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Friday night.

Phil Smith was there reporting live for the Sunderland Echo and here are his key conclusions from the game...

THE SUNDERLAND PARADOX

This was a game that summed up where Sunderland seem to have found themselves. They are not playing poorly by any stretch of the imagination and in fact, this was one of their better performances of the season when you put it into context of Sheffield United's record on home turf. Coming into the game, the Blades had taken 22 points from their 8 home games, scoring 13 and conceding just two in the process.

Yet for the most part it was the Black Cats who looked the most dangerous team, every inch a promotion contender on general quality of play. And yet it was another game in which Sunderland were left to rue their shortcomings in the final third and left to reflect on a big opportunity passing them by. They are not clinical enough at the moment and because they have inevitably been unable to maintain their quite remarkable defensive level from the opening games of the season, they are now no longer to consistently turn tight Championship contests in their favour.

Some fans noted that Régis Le Bris appeared more frustrated after the game than he has been at any stage of his tenure so far. That was certainly the case and though he was quick to point out he was pleased with the general performance of the team, he is clearly troubled by the now persistent struggles his team seem to be facing in the final third. He spoke of that needing to change and it will be interesting to see that having reflected, he decided the best way to do that is through tactical tweaks or a change in personnel. Players such as Wilson Isidor and Patrick Roberts have enjoyed positive campaigns on the whole so far but have not looked as threatening this week and there aren't as many chances and goals coming from midfield, either. Change of shape, change of players, or both? Le Bris strongly feels his team are heading in the right direction having shown their capacity to control games against three very good opponents in Millwall, West Brom and Sheffield United. But he also knows that counts for little if their output does not ultimately improve.

WATSON CALL PAYS OFF - LEFT BACK DECISION NOT SO MUCH

This was a big night for Tommy Watson, who produced a lively display that consistently had Sheffield United's defenders scrambling back towards their own goal. Coming into the game, there had been a school of thought that a third start in six days might be a step too far for Watson and that some rotation might be wise. Le Bris actually saw it the other way, arguing that the winger's explosive attributes meant he was probably better suited to going again than many players. That proved to be absolutely correct, Watson gliding forward on a night where there looked to be a fair few tired legs elsewhere across both teams. He's a work in progress but another very exciting talent and undoubtedly now a real squad option for his head coach.

One call that didn't work so well was moving Luke O'Nien over to left back. The experienced campaigner has played there before and his 1-v-1 defending against the dangerous Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was always going to be strong, but it left Sunderland with four right-footed players in theri back four and O'Nien understandably found himself in trouble at times when he had to turn inside into crowded areas - at one stage leading directly to Chris Mepham's red.

Aji Alese's workload clearly needs to be managed after so long out but this didn't really work. Mepham's red does mean that O'Nien will now likely move straight across into the centre of defence for Stoke's visit.

THE CLOSING STAGES PASS SUNDERLAND BY AGAIN

Sunderland have a strong platform, no doubt. They're still in the top-two hunt and remain very strong play-off contenders, which is a starting point anyone connected with the club would have been thrilled with if you'd offered it to them on the eve of the season.

If there is one persistent shortcoming, however, it is that they are fading towards the end of games. Despite dominating West Brom , they mustered little in the final ten minutes and it was the visitors who had the best chance. This was a good performance at Bramall Lane but it was hard to disagree with Chris Wilder's assessment that his side did look the more likely to win it in the final stages.

Improving options on the bench meant that Le Bris made more substitutions than usual in this game but it was another contest in which the opposition were able to be more proactive and turn the tide of the second half. Le Bris feels his options are going to inevitably improve over the next month as players return from injury but if the squad depth does not grow before the January window, then Sunderland need to be proactive. This is now a clear trend that needs to be reversed.