Sunderland were beaten 1-0 at Bramall Lane after a late goal from substitute Tom Davies

Sunderland fell to a late defeat at Sheffield United on Friday night.

Here, Phil Smith takes you through some of the moments you might have missed from across the night...

Chris Wilder's Sunderland compliment

The Sheffield United boss was basking in the glow of a huge win afterwards but was effusive in his praise for Sunderland.

"I've got to say it was a tight game, even before the game I was hugely impressed with them and their start, they've got a lot of good players right the way through the team," Wilder said.

"The three midfield players are excellent, their two wide players are excellent, the forward's got a stretch. Mepham I know a lot about and the boys know a lot about him from the Wales national team. The full-backs are really good, the goalkeeper really good."

Though the frustration from a Sunderland perspective was acute, to produce such an accomplished performance against a promotion favourite on their own turf was encouraging. Wilder admitted his side had been the better through the latter stages of the first half but also said that through the last 20/25 minutes of the game, he never felt like the Black Cats were going to score. That was a fair assessment, and something for Sunderland to dwell on because they seem so rarely to finish games in the ascendancy.

Penalty dilemma

It's a while since Sunderland have had a designated penalty taker as such. After Ross Stewart and Amad departed last summer, Sunderland's squad decided that whoever won the first penalty of the season could take it. That was Jack Clarke - he scored and just kept on going from there. His departure left it up in the air again his season and at Plymouth, Patrick Roberts stepped up confidently. This was a good save rather than a particularly poor effort, but it will be interesting to see if Roberts continues. Wilson Isidor has scored all eight of his career penalties, albeit that includes youth football.

Luke O'Nien's referee frustration

It was a night when both teams were left hugely frustrated with the performance of the referee. While Chris Mepham was last man, there was an argument that Tyrese Campbell's touch was taking him away from goal. Aside from that, a string of decisions left all parties irate.

O'Nien took a relatively diplomatic approach after, eager not to make excuses either for his error that led Mepham's red, or the generally poor finishing of his team. But his comments were revealing all the same: "I won't make comments about the referee because I'll probably get a ban. We all make mistakes, I've made one, the referee has made several. We just move forward as a team, we've got to put the ball in the back of the net and then it's not in the referee's control."

Dan Neil's hybrid role

That both teams played with ten throughout the second half made for an unusual spectacle. Sunderland's initial approach was to operate with a back three out of possession, with Neil dropping in as the second centre back when Sheffield United broke. It was a big ask of the captain but worked OK in the main, but Sunderland's later changes were less effective. Aji Alese came on as Sunderland switched to a 4-4-2, but Watson's departure meant the Black Cats lost impetus. Many supporters feel the Black Cats are too often being reactive. The half time calls worked well here but Sunderland did again lose their way as the second half developed.

Aouchiche comes back in from the cold

In the end it was only a brief cameo, but it was notable that the closing stages brought Adil Aouchiche's first league minutes since the win over Sheffield Wednesday in August. While his long-term future at the club is still very uncertain and a January departure likely, this was a reward for his application in recent weeks. He's impressed behind the scenes with his work rate in training and in the U21s games he has played, earning this albeit brief chance to get back on the pitch.

Suspension latest explained

The decision to go with Luke O'Nien at left back here raised eyebrows and the lack of a natural left footer in the back four was clearly an issue here. With Mepham now suspended for Stoke City's visit to the Stadium of Light, expect Alese or Dennis Cirkin to come back in and O'Nien to shift across. Sunderland's next game is the last before the first cut off of the campaign, so Mepham is no longer at risk of a one-game suspension for five yellow cards. The only players on four now heading into that game are Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg.