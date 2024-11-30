Sunderland fell to defeat at Sheffield United after a late goal from substitute Tom Davies

Sunderland were left to rue a night of missed opportunities as their unbeaten run ended and their winless run extended at Sheffield United.

The Black Cats missed a first-half penalty through Patrick Roberts and though they had the better chances throughout, a late strike from Tom Davies secured the points for the Blades.

It was an entertaining contest after both Chris Mepham and Harry Souttar were shown red cards just before half time and though Sunderland have a very good account of themselves, they are beginning to drop off the top-two pace.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans during the game against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Championship:

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action as Régis Le Bris' side lost 1-0 to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Championship. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

