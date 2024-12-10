The defender has been speaking about his failed move to Sunderland

Romanian defender Roman Didyk has opened up on his collapsed transfer to Sunderland back in 2022, revealing that injury was to blame for him failing to secure a move to Wearside after a successful trial stint.

Reports emerged recently stating that the FC Rukh Lviv talent has previously spent time in the North East ahead of a prospective switch, but ultimately returned to his home country without the Black Cats pursuing a deal. Since then, he has established himself as a key presence for Rukh Lviv, and has already amassed 15 appearances in the Ukrainian top flight so far this season.

And now, in an interview reacting to the reemergence of stories about his time with Sunderland, the 22-year-old has shed light on what actually happened. Speaking to UA Football, he said: “I could have actually ended up in England. It was back in 2022, after the start of the full-scale war [between Ukraine and Russia].

“I had the opportunity, I was happy to go there. I trained for eight or nine days. [But] on the last day, I pulled my groin and couldn’t stay because of that. So, I went back to Ukraine. As far as I know, I [initially] went exclusively for a trial, so that they would look at me, take note of me, something like that. There was no talk of a transfer [at the start]. [But the Sunderland coaches] were happy, as far as I heard.”

Two-and-a-half years on, Didyk has admitted that he is somewhat surprised by his links to the Black Cats making headlines once again. He added: “I was surprised when I read it! This is old information. If they write that I was there now, then it is definitely a lie. This was before the championship resumed in Ukraine. I went from May to June, 2022.”

As well as playing a pivotal role for his club, Didyk is also a Ukraine U21 international, and has made three appearances for his country at youth level.