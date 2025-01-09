I spoke to Enzo Le Fée's agent and Sunderland fans will LOVE what he told me

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are expected to wrap up the signing of Enzo Le Fee.

Enzo Le Fée “didn’t want to be anywhere else” but Sunderland once he found out about the Black Cats’ interest in him, a French journalist has told The Echo.

The midfielder is expected to seal a loan transfer to Wearside from Italian giants AS Roma in the near future, and in doing so, will link up with former head coach Regis Le Bris, who worked closely alongside the player during a shared stint at FC Lorient.

Reports in recent days had suggested that Sunderland were battling the likes of Real Betis and Lille for Le Fée’s signature, but according to Arnaud Le Sauce, who covers Lorient in his role at local French outlet Le Telegramme, the prospect of reuniting with Le Bris was enough to convince the 24-year-old to opt for a move to the Stadium of Light - as per the player’s agent himself.

When asked if he expected Le Bris to get the best out of Le Fée, Le Sauce said: “I think he is the best person to do that. I think he can do that, because Regis Le Bris knows him as well as anyone. He has followed him since, I think, Enzo was seven - when he got into FC Lorient. Regis Le Bris is like his friend in football. They have a special relationship.

“I spoke to the agent of Enzo today on the phone, just two minutes before he took his plane, and he told me that when Enzo knew that Sunderland were interested, he didn’t want to be anywhere else. He wanted to be with Regis Le Bris.”

Referencing Le Fée’s exit from AS Roma after having only signed for the club over the summer and enduring two managerial changes in the time since, Le Sauce added: “I think he could be a very good player. I don’t know why [former club] Rennes let him join AS Roma. For me, he is a really good player, brilliant. I think with AS Roma, with three different coaches, it made a special context, but I think he is a very, very good player.”

When asked what Sunderland supporters can potentially expect from Le Fée, the reporter said: “He is a modern midfielder. He’s like a number six, with the quality of a number 10. He likes, very often, to take the ball in the six, but he has the vision of a player who plays like a number 10.”