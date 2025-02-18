Hull City handed triple 'injury boost' ahead of weekend Sunderland clash

Sunderland host Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Hull City may be handed a triple injury boost heading into their Championship clash with Sunderland at the weekend, according to reports.

The Black Cats host the Tigers at the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime, and will be hoping to bounce back from a painful late defeat at the hands of Leeds United on Monday night. Regis Le Bris’ side took the lead at Elland Road courtesy of a smartly-dispatched Wilson Isidor effort, but were ultimately undone by a Pascal Struijk brace, with the winning goal coming in the 95th minute.

For their part, Hull are still embroiled in the midst of a relegation battle and currently find themselves just one point clear of the bottom three - albeit with a game in hand on Derby County, who are directly beneath them.

Their last outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Norwich City, but manager Ruben Selles can at least take some solace from the fact that a handful of first team players look to be closing in on a return to action.

According to a report from the Hull Daily Mail, injured trio Fin Burns, Charlie Hughes, and Kasey Palmer are all expected to “step up” their comeback efforts over the coming days, in a welcome boost to Selles’ squad. The update goes on to state that all three are expected back in training “at different stages this week after lengthy lay-offs” - although it remains to be seen whether Saturday’s trip to Wearside comes too soon for them to be involved in any meaningful sense.

It is also understood that, provided no fresh concerns arise between now and the weekend, Hull’s only other absentees will be Liam Millar, Mohamed Belloumi, and the suspended Oscar Zambrano.

Midfielder Palmer hasn't featured in any of Hull’s last 11 Championship games due to an ankle complaint sustained in mid-December, while centre-back Hughes' ongoing hamstring problem sidelined him for a similar period of time. Manchester City loanee Burns' absence has not been as lengthy as his teammates, but he has missed the Tigers’ last three fixtures, having come off prematurely during last month’s win over Sheffield United.

As for Sunderland, they too are hoping to welcome back a handful of injury absentees over the coming weeks, and were handed a boost of their own when Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne were both named on the bench against Leeds on Monday.

Speaking after his side’s defeat in Yorkshire, Le Bris said: “We are still in a good place and I think this team is improving game after game, even after a tough game like this one. The next layer for us is just winning at home in our next game. After that, we will see.

"I think it shows that we need a little bit more depth in our squad. I think this will be the case in the next few weeks because we will have two, three, four players who were injured. When they are fit again they are going to very useful for the team. I think this will make a difference. Romaine is one example, because he has not played for a long time.”

