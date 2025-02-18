Sunderland were beaten in stoppage time by Leeds United at Elland Road

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland’s challenging second half at Leeds United underlined the importance of key players returning to fitness.

The Black Cats performed well in the first half at Elland Road and took the lead through Wilson Isidor, but struggled to impose themselves on the second as the hosts took control. A brace from substitute Pascal Struijk secured the three points, with his winner coming in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time.

Both Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne returned to the squad on Monday night, but Le Bris felt it wasn’t the right time to introduce them having not played any senior football since November. The Sunderland head coach says his side are in a good place and mustn’t overreact to their late defeat against a ‘very good’ Leeds United side.

"It's still the same focus for us, a defeat here won't change our way of thinking,” Le Bris said.

“We are still in a good place and I think this team is improving game after game, even after a tough game like this one. The next layer for us is just winning at home in our next game. After that, we will see.

"I think it shows that we need a little bit more depth in our squad. I think this will be the case in the next few weeks because we will have two, three, four players who were injured. When they are fit again they are going to very useful for the team. I think this will make a difference. Romaine is one example, because he has not played for a long time.

"It was a tough second half but we need to admit that Leeds were very good. Sometimes when you play against such a strong team, sometimes you can't find the solution. We can always find the elements in the game that we can improve. For example, our restarts in the second half from goal kicks. We couldn't keep the ball so we just kept kicking away the ball and then they come back quickly to our box. This is an example of the details we can look at and improve. You can learn from these experiences - I think Leeds have more experience than us and I think you could feel this in the second half and at the end of the game.

"We have to learn from this bad feeling and after we have analysed the game deeply, we can find the elements to improve."

Sunderland return to action when they face Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.