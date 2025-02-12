Alan Browne played 45 minutes for Sunderland U21s on Tuesday evening.

One passage of play, two costly injuries.

As of Tuesday evening, it had been 94 days since Sunderland suffered the dual misfortune of losing both Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne in a single fell swoop during that frustrating sucker-punch of a 2-2 draw against Coventry City back in November, and while the former is still readjusting to the rigours of full training, the latter made his first foray into competitive action with a steady 45 minutes as Graeme Murty’s U21s thrashed Huddersfield Town 7-0 last night.

Browne’s road to recovery from a fractured leg has been, if not riddled with potholes, then at least a little lengthier than the Sat Nav had initially led us to believe. Three months away from the first team have been keenly felt - not just by a presumably exasperated player, but by a squad who have, at times, looked restrictively understaffed in the middle of the park. While the precocious triumvirate of Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham, and Chris Rigg have shone this season, there have been moments in which they have looked overworked and in obvious need of rotation.

The return to fitness of Salis Abdul Samed has helped to ease the trio’s burden somewhat, as will the arrival of Enzo Le Fée once the enchanting Frenchman is eventually allowed to move inside from his improvised role out on the left flank, but for weeks upon weeks now, there has been a general feeling that Browne and his brand of box-to-box dynamism would make a world of difference in certain moments.

To that end, and with the home straight of a Championship promotion race looming ever larger, the 29-year-old’s inclusion at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground was as timely as it was welcome. Operating as a number 10 in the pocket behind an increasingly-lively Ahmed Abdullahi - who got himself on the score sheet for a second game running with an emphatic hat-trick, by the way - Browne eased his way through the opening exchanges, looking assuredly comfortable without ever reaching for the spectacular.

The Irishman hassled and harried Huddersfield Town’s reeling midfield as the Black Cats sped into a three-goal lead before the half hour mark, darting decisive toes into tempting 50/50s and second-guessing the naivety of the Terriers’ litter at just about every turn. In possession, he sprayed simple passes around with the practical composure that has hallmarked his stint on Wearside thus far, and if there was a niggling disappointment to be gleaned from his outing, it was that he didn’t manage to find the back of the net and get in on the act to really mash the salt into the visitors’ gaping wound.

Twice Browne went close, testing the Huddersfield goalkeeper with a low drive after 12 minutes or so following a fine cutback from the superb Abdullahi, before lashing an uncharacteristically wild shot over the bar from close range minutes later having lit the touch paper on yet another sweeping attack moments prior.

And then, just like that, he was gone, replaced by Elias Lenz at the break - as was always the plan - after properly stretching his legs for the first time in what must have felt like an eternity. Earlier in the week, Sunderland had published a statement announcing that Browne would participate on Tuesday evening under the pretence of gaining “vital minutes”. In that sense, mission accomplished. Because as vital as that half of football will have been to Browne’s recuperation, you suspect that it could prove to be just as significant for a first team squad who will be desperate to get him back up to full tilt as soon as possible.

