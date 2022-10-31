Carlton Morris opened the scoring when he converted Alfie Doughty’s low cross, yet Sunderland responded after the break. Elliot Embleton scored the equalised 12 minutes from time when he converted Jack Clarke’s low cross.

Here, though, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Huddersfield Town:

Tony Mowbray

When is Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Huddersfield Town will take place on Wednesday, November 2. Kick-off at John Smith’s Stadium is at 7:45pm.

Is Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?

Sunderland’s game with Huddersfield Town will be broadcast on TV by Sky Sports and will be available on the Red Button service. Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE. However, fans outside of the UK will be able to stream the clash on SAFSEE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How else can I follow Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s the latest team news ahead of Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland?

Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines until after the World Cup suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR. Aji Alese will also be out for a similar time frame after hurting his own foot during the Blackburn Rovers game.

Niall Huggins is making progress in his recovery and played for Sunderland’s youth team recently. Ross Stewart remains out after he picked up a thigh issue during the warm-up ahead of the 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, meaning he was taken out of the starting XI.

Lynden Gooch missed the clashes against Burnley and Luton Town with Trai Hume coming into the team at right-back for the game against the Clarets. O’Nien then played right-back against the Hatters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Clarke will miss the game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Luton Town. Two Black Cats players are close to a one-game suspension, with Alex Pritchard and O’Nien both on four yellow cards for the season.

What are the latest betting odds for Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland?

Sunderland win: 7/4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draw: 23/10

Huddersfield Town win: 91/50

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland?

Advertisement Hide Ad