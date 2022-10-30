News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson punches the ball away. Picture by FRANK REID

'Really impressive': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos including two 8s in Luton Town draw

Sunderland came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at Luton – but how did each player fare at Kenilworth Road?

By Phil Smith
3 minutes ago

After a nervy start the Black Cats held their own in an even first half, but fell behind on the stroke of half-time.

Carlton Morris opened the scoring when he converted Alfie Doughty’s low cross, yet Sunderland responded after the break.

Elliot Embleton scored the equalised 12 minutes from time when he converted Jack Clarke’s low cross.

Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from Kenilworth Road:

1. Anthony Patterson - 8

Luton fired countless set pieces and crosses into the box and Patterson was almost always quick off his line either to claim or to clear from danger. A really impressive performance from such a young goalkeeper. 8

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. Luke O’Nien - 7

Came through a difficult early period to defend his flank well, and won his fair share of headers against an opponent who regularly tried to target him in the air. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Danny Batth - 8

Felt he was fouled by Morris moments before he put Luton into the lead and deserved a clean sheet for another imposing performance at the heart of defence. 8

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Bailey Wright - 7

Looked a little off the pace in the opening exchanges, as you might expect, but went on to more than justify his selection with a tenacious performance against a strong forward line. Very good. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

