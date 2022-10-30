'Really impressive': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos including two 8s in Luton Town draw
Sunderland came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at Luton – but how did each player fare at Kenilworth Road?
By Phil Smith
3 minutes ago
After a nervy start the Black Cats held their own in an even first half, but fell behind on the stroke of half-time.
Carlton Morris opened the scoring when he converted Alfie Doughty’s low cross, yet Sunderland responded after the break.
Elliot Embleton scored the equalised 12 minutes from time when he converted Jack Clarke’s low cross.
Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from Kenilworth Road:
Page 1 of 4