The Baggies missed the chance to move into the Championship play-off places at The Hawthorns, but could climb back into the top six by winning their game in hand at Sheffield United on Wednesday.

"Defeats are always difficult to manage, nobody likes to lose football games,” said Corberan when reflecting on the Sunderland loss.

"Against Sunderland I was watching a team that was competing a lot, trying to use our strength to win the game. Unfortunately we couldn’t manage that, but we need to keep showing that we are a competitive team.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"What we couldn’t do the other day, we need to use tomorrow to add the three points. This is the target we have for every game."

Asked how he would try and lift his players ahead of West Brom’s final three games this season, Corberan replied: "Being honest with them - when you are honest and say what you think, I think you don't have to do many more things.

"The players put everything they had to win the game and we didn't do it. From this perspective - you always hate to lose games, but it's not the same when you see the team competing and giving the best.

"After that you can have mistakes, losing the ball, but the mistakes doesn't mean they didn't try their best, they gave what they have. You have another game and need to move on fast to the next one, because we have an opportunity to win three points.

"It's against a very good opponent, yes, but I respect every single team on the same level. I knew how complicated it would be to play Sunderland because I analysed them a lot and knew their level and how comfortable with the ball they are.

