That means Sunderland's play-off fate is still not yet in their own hands and the head coach expects that to be the case come the final day of the campaign.

Mowbray has also warned about underestimating Chris Wilder's Watford, especially as Sunderland have at times struggled to carve out wins on home turf this season.

Watford's own top-six aspirations are all but over after their 1-0 defeat to Hull City over the weekend, but Mowbray says their individual talent means they cannot be written off.

Sunderland are set for a 40,000+ crowd this weekend with the Premier Concourse already open for ticket sales, and will then take a huge following to Preston North End.

Mowbray is delighted his side have managed to keep the campaign going but is eager to keep the pressure of his young side, who will again take an injury-hit squad into what will be a pair of challenging Championship fixtures. Dan Ballard may yet be fit to play some part, but the other seven senior players sidelined will remain so.

"We've had our difficulties at the Stadium of Light this year even though the supporters have been amazing with the team," Mowbray said.

"I think they've seen that even in our defeats, we've worked hard and been focused on giving what our club is about. The players understand that they need to play for the people who work and pay their money to come and watch their team, so they need to fight even if we lose. If they get beaten by a better team, they understand that.

"There's teams down to pretty much 12th who could still get into the play-offs, and I think coming into the West Brom game there were about five teams on 62 points. We're on 65 now but if you lose one, they could be right back.

"My feeling is that we're going to go into the last one thinking, 'win today and you might have a chance, but if they win they'll probably end up in front'. I think it's just exciting to keep our season going, and I think our fans deserve that. We'll do our very, very best to make it as long as we possibly can.

"Watford have got some amazing attacking players and are a really dangerous team even if they haven't been able to find a way to get results of late. Ismaila Sarr is an amazing, Premier League footballer, Joao Pedro up front... they've got real talent. It's a dangerous game.

"We'll look forward to Preston because we know how many fans we'll have behind that goal, and we'll do everything to try and get the win that might take us there [the top six]."