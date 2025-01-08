Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are on the search for January recruits to bolster Régis Le Bris’s options for the rest of the campaign

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though Sunderland are yet to conclude a deal at first-team level, the club's January transfer work has stepped up considerably this week as talks continue with AS Roma over a loan swoop for Enzo Le Fée.

The Black Cats are looking to add two or three high-calibre players to their squad this month, while a handful could also move on. Here, we explain how a transfer actually happens at Sunderland and who is making the key decisions...

BACKGROUND PHASE & PREPARATION

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The revamp of Sunderland's recruitment operation that followed Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman's arrival at the club means that recruitment is now an all-year round operation, the vast majority of which happens outside of the control of the head coach.

Sunderland's commitment to a strategy of signing young players with high resale value is under the current hierarchy a non-negotiable. Not only are head coaches expected to work within that parameter, but they're actively recruited because they have a background in youth development, as was the case with Régis Le Bris. Those head coaches are also expected to implement a high-intensity, attacking playing style which allows Sunderland to recruit players who will fit their philosophy regardless of who is in the dugout at any one time. While head coaches of course have the freedom to tinker the shape and approach of the team from game to game depending on player availability and opposition, recruitment is broadly tailored to a variation of 4-3-3, with extensive profiles built for each position. A level of athleticism and application to contribute to Sunderland's out-of-possession shape and press is deemed a non-negotiable in each one.

The identification of those high-potential players who'll work in that style is a constant process, and is done through a combination of data analysis and traditional scouting. While initially Sunderland invested in their own data department, this is now done in partnership with external data companies.

Led by head of recruitment Stuart Harvey, Sunderland will also scout these players in person and do a lot of background work on their background and personality. This means Harvey spends a huge amount of time on the road between transfer windows, often scouting abroad. Sometimes the process can work the other way round, where a player is spotted in person and then the data analysis is then done to build a fuller picture. Those trips can also help Harvey build relationships in markets that could prove fruitful in the future.

STEPPING UP THE FOCUS FOR A NEW WINDOW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the new window approaches, Sunderland begin the process of narrowing down their search. The first stage of this is to undertake a squad audit. This means assessing the progress of the players in the squad, in order to identify the areas where more reinforcements are likely to be needed and whether this can be done internally (squad player making unexpectedly good progress, a player out on loan showing promising signs, an academy prospect) or whether recruitment is needed. Sunderland will also at this stage start contingency planning, identifying players who they could lose should they draw a huge bid from the Premier League or whose contract situation leaves the club vulnerable.

The first-team coaching staff will start now to get involved at this stage of the process, sitting in on the meetings with recruitment staff and offering their opinions. At this stage, Le Bris will be an important of the process as the primary focus in this window is on improving the team in the short term. Clearly, his opinion on how the starting XI and bench can be improved is vital and so too is his opinion on which players he is happy to see move on either on a loan or permanent basis.

Speaking last week in the days after the transfer window opened, Le Bris confirmed that Sunderland had identified a centre forward and a midfielder as a priority on this occasion. Particularly in January, this process has to be more flexible and regularly revisited as the fact that games are ongoing mean injuries could force a rapid rethink in certain positions.

It's also perfectly possible that Speakman and recruitment team will push ahead and make what we might call 'club signings', players who might not impact the first team right away but who are available and could be big players in the future. Trai Hume and Romaine Mundle have both been hugely successful January acquisitions, but did not play regularly in their first few months at the club.

SELECT AND ENGAGE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Sunderland enter the window, the head coach becomes an even more critical part of the window. The discussions will move to potential targets, with clips and analysis sent to the first-team staff for their views and judgements. The idea is to use all that background work to be prepared and understand which players might be available, but football is of course a fast-paced environment and so unexpected opportunities can emerge. Like all clubs, Sunderland will lean on their extensive network of contacts and agents in the game and sometimes a player can be pushed in your direction that you might not have anticipated.

The head coach is also able to offer their own recommendations and providing they fit with the club's broader strategy, Wilson Isidor was signed in no small because Le Bris knew his background from his time as a young player in France. And while Enzo Le Le Fée clearly fits the club's model and playing style as we explained in this piece earlier today, there's no doubt that his positive relationship with Le Bris is probably the main reason the club are in the race. Sunderland won't sign a player without the approval of the head coach but equally, they won't sign a player purely because of the request of a head coach.

If there is agreement across the board on a target, then the final phase of the process begins and Sunderland look to get the deal done. Harvey does a huge amount of work in dialogue with other clubs and contacts on getting a deal over the line, but the responsibility ultimately resides with Speakman. In turn, Speakman operates within the budget and parameters set by the board of directors, where the responsibility for the club's fortunes ultimately resides.