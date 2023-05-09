At half-time Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had a big decision to make as his side were locked in a goalless stalemate at Preston.

The Black Cats had to win to stand a chance of finishing in the play-offs, yet, while the visitors had seen more of the ball, there hadn’t been much between the two teams in the opening 45 minutes.

Mowbray was then forced to withdraw defender Dennis Cirkin due to an ankle issue at the interval, electing to bring on playmaker Alex Pritchard in the left-back’s place.

Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland against Preston.

It was a bold and offensive move, even if Sunderland’s options were already limited and it was a must-win game, but one which certainly paid off.

The change saw Lynden Gooch move to the left of a back three, while Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts were operating as advanced wing-backs.

Amad and Pritchard then supported Joe Gelhardt up front in an extremely attacking side. The outcome: A devastating 11-minute spell in which Sunderland scored three times and blew their opponents away.

Pritchard certainly made the extra offensive player count, receiving the ball in dangerous positions as Preston’s defence suddenly became outnumbered and stretched.

Alex Pritchard's passes vs Preston | Photo: Wyscout

The 30-year-old completed 20 of his 24 attempted passes in the second half (according to Wyscout), often helping Sunderland transition from defence to attack as the game opened up.

It may have taken an outstanding strike from Amad to open the scoring in the 54th minute, yet Pritchard’s goal six minutes later was also a moment of real quality.

Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman didn’t even move as the playmaker found space on the edge of the box (which was created by a forward run from Pierre Ekwah), before curling a low effort into the bottom corner, once again sending the sold-out away end into raptures.

Pierre Ekwah's forward run creates space before Alex Pritchard's goal vs Preston | Photo: Wyscout

It was also another reminder that while Sunderland’s squad is low on numbers following several injury setbacks, they have players ready to step up when the opportunity presents itself.