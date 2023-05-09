Mowbray's side set up the semi final against Rob Edwards' side after a superb 3-0 win over Preston North End, with Blackburn Rovers' win against Millwall helping the Black Cats finish sixth on goal difference.

Mowbray was already struggling for natural defenders and physicality in his defence, and saw both Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch withdrawn due to injury at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both are doubts for the first leg, though Mowbray expects Gooch to be fit.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

Luton's powerful forward line will therefore provide a stern test for the Black Cats, and the head coach expects another tight two games. Both fixtures in the regular league campaign finished 1-1.

"The core of this group has been there [the play-offs] last year," Mowbray said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They know how it works. It's an intriguing game, isn't it? Luton Town against Sunderland.

"With total respect to them, they have been amazing this year - as they were last year. It's not a fluke that they are in the play-offs because they were there last year as well.

"It's a tough, tough, game for us.

"We only played them six weeks ago at home," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It finished 1-1 and we got a late penalty to equalise.

"Once they get in front, they are hard to break down. They are dogged, determined, they run and fight to win everything, they bring physicality.

"It's a tough game and I think over the two legs it will be tight and we have to have moments of magic from Amad and Roberts and Clarke like we did today if we are going to score goals against them because they are tough to break down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whatever the score is in the first leg, you know it is going to be tough going there. It's tight, they get the ball forward and they put a lot of people in your box, it's scary at times. It's going to be an interesting two matches."