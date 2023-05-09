News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
13 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
16 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
18 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
18 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
19 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray on the 'tough, tough' test that awaits his side in the play-offs

Tony Mowbray has warned that Sunderland are for in a 'tough, tough' test against Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi final.

By Phil Smith
Published 9th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Mowbray's side set up the semi final against Rob Edwards' side after a superb 3-0 win over Preston North End, with Blackburn Rovers' win against Millwall helping the Black Cats finish sixth on goal difference.

Mowbray was already struggling for natural defenders and physicality in his defence, and saw both Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch withdrawn due to injury at Deepdale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both are doubts for the first leg, though Mowbray expects Gooch to be fit.

Sunderland boss Tony MowbraySunderland boss Tony Mowbray
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray
Most Popular

Luton's powerful forward line will therefore provide a stern test for the Black Cats, and the head coach expects another tight two games. Both fixtures in the regular league campaign finished 1-1.

"The core of this group has been there [the play-offs] last year," Mowbray said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They know how it works. It's an intriguing game, isn't it? Luton Town against Sunderland.

"With total respect to them, they have been amazing this year - as they were last year. It's not a fluke that they are in the play-offs because they were there last year as well.

"It's a tough, tough, game for us.

"We only played them six weeks ago at home," he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
'Dominant': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after convincing Presto...

"It finished 1-1 and we got a late penalty to equalise.

"Once they get in front, they are hard to break down. They are dogged, determined, they run and fight to win everything, they bring physicality.

"It's a tough game and I think over the two legs it will be tight and we have to have moments of magic from Amad and Roberts and Clarke like we did today if we are going to score goals against them because they are tough to break down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Whatever the score is in the first leg, you know it is going to be tough going there. It's tight, they get the ball forward and they put a lot of people in your box, it's scary at times. It's going to be an interesting two matches."

Luton Town finished their regular league campaign with a 0-0 draw against Hull City.

Related topics:Tony MowbrayLuton TownSunderlandLynden GoochBlack CatsBlackburn RoversMillwallPreston North End