'Dominant': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after convincing Preston win - including two 9s

Sunderland beat Preston 3-0 at Deepdale to secure their place in the Championship play-offs – but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side at Deepdale?

By Phil Smith
Published 8th May 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 17:35 BST

After a goalless first half, Amad put the visitors ahead with an excellent strike into the top corner.

Substitute Alex Pritchard then added a second before Jack Clarke completed the scoring with a low effort.

After Millwall failed to beat Blackburn, Sunderland moved into the top six and will now face Luton in the play-offs.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Preston:

Distribution was good, as was his command of his box. Made one huge save seconds after Sunderland took the lead, which was a big moment in the game. 7

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

Photo: Martin Swinney

Tenacious in the first half as Preston started brightly, and then made a good go of playing on the left of a back three before Mowbray went for the more orthodox option in Joe Anderson. 7

2. Lynden Gooch - 7

Photo: Frank Reid

Recovered from a slightly shaky start to produce another very strong performance in the heart of defence. Good off the ball and tidy on it. 8

3. Trai Hume - 8

Photo: Frank Reid

Produced another excellent performance in the heart of defence, particularly in the second half when he had to withstand a lot of pressure as the game broke wide open. 8

4. Luke O’Nien - 8

Photo: Frank Reid

