Sunderland scored three second-half goals to surge into sixth, while Millwall conceded three at the Den to create a remarkable swing.

Mowbray's side produced a dazzling second half performance and they did so with no centre-halves and Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts operating at wing-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head coach is hopeful that both will be fit to face Luton Town this Saturday at the Stadium of Light, but admits that they will have to be monitored closely. At this stage, Cirkin appears to be the bigger doubt for the games.

Sunderland defender Lynden Gooch

"We'll have to wait and see, we've picked up an injury to Dennis and to Goochy," Mowbray said.

"We are running out of defenders rapidly and they have two 6ft 4 strikers so as I sit here now, the conundrum in front of us is a really difficult one. We've got this week to prepare and decide how we want to do it, and with the help of the fans I'm sure we can give a good account of ourselves and hopefully something to hold onto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dennis' ankle, he couldn't move it. It had swollen up on him and he had no feeling in it, we'll have to wait and see. I sit here and hope we can strap it up or whatever and send him out to play, we'll see.

"Gooch I've got less concern about because to be honest, I think if his leg is hanging off he'll go out and play. Let's hope we get positive news through the week. I know the supporters will drive the team on and hopefully we'll be competitive regardless."

Sunderland will not have any of their long-term injuries back for any of the play-off campaign, though there has been some hope over recent weeks that Dan Ballard could return from his hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad