What challenges lie ahead for Sunderland and their fellow promotion challengers across the Christmas period?

The festive period can prove decisive in any side’s bid for success - and Sunderland are no different.

After what has been a largely positive opening four months to the Championship season, Regis Le Bris’ side will head into Saturday’s visit to Swansea City sat in fourth place in the second tier and are just four points adrift of the automatic promotion places. Of course, the picture could have looked even brighter for the Black Cats had they not drawn six of their last eight games - but they remain in the hunt for the Premier League and can go into the festive period with confidence.

As it stands ahead of the weekend, Sheffield United are the current frontrunners and they are closely followed by Leeds United and Burnley as three clubs widely tipped to challenge for promotion ahead of the season. However, it would be safe to say Sunderland were not expected to be in the mix at this point of the campaign. With the hectic Christmas fixture list about to get underway, we take a look at who the Black Cats and their rivals in the promotion race will face over the next three weeks.

1st: Sheffield United (42 points)

14/12 Plymouth Argyle (H) 21/12 Cardiff City (A) 26/12 Burnley (H) 29/12 West Bromwich Albion (H) 1/1 Sunderland (A), 4/1 Watford (A)

2nd: Leeds United (41 points)

14/12 Preston North End (A) 21/12 Oxford United (H) 26/12 Stoke City (A) 29/12 Derby County (A) 1/1 Blackburn Rovers (H), 4/1 Hull City (A)

3rd: Burnley (38 points)

15/12 Norwich City (A) 21/12 Watford (H) 26/12 Sheffield United (A) 29/12 Middlesbrough (A) 1/1 Stoke City (H), 4/1 Blackburn Rovers (A)

4th: Sunderland (37 points)

14/12 Swansea City (A) 21/12 Norwich City (H) 26/12 Blackburn Rovers (A) 29/12 Stoke City (A) 1/1 Sheffield United (H), 5/1 Portsmouth (H)

5th: Blackburn Rovers (34 points)

14/12 Luton Town (H) 21/12 Millwall (A) 26/12 Sunderland (H) 29/12 Hull City (H) 1/1 Leeds United (A), 4/1 Burnley (H)

6th: West Bromwich Albion (32 points)

14/12 Watford (A) 21/12 Bristol City (H) 26/12 Derby County (A) 29/12 Sheffield United (A) 1/1 Preston North End (H), 4/1 Swansea City (A)

7th: Middlesbrough (31 points)

14/12 Millwall (H) 21/12 Plymouth Argyle (A) 26/12 Sheffield Wednesday (H) 29/12 Burnley (H) 1/1 Hull City (A), 4/1 Cardiff City (H)

15/12 West Bromwich Albion (H) 21/12 Burnley (A) 26/12 Portsmouth (H) 29/12 Cardiff City (H) 1/1 Queens Park Rangers (A), 4/1 Sheffield United (H)