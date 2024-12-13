When every injured Sunderland player is expected to return amid Tommy Watson blow

Sunderland have a number of injury issues to consider as they prepare to face Swansea City

Sunderland were hit with another significant blow this week when teenage winger Tommy Watson picked up a knock against Bristol City on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats academy graduate has impressed in recent weeks, and scored twice against Stoke City last weekend to hand his side their only win in eight matches. But following his withdrawal after just 26 minutes against the Robins, it would now appear that Watson is set for a spell on the sidelines. With that in mind, here is the latest on when he - and every other injured Sunderland player - is currently expected to be back in contention for minutes...

Luke O’Nien

Positive news regarding the Sunderland centre-back, who was absent from the midweek draw against Bristol City due to illness, but who should be back in time to travel to face Swansea City at the weekend, according to Regis Le Bris. Whether he makes an immediate return to the starting XI remains to be seen, however.

Niall Huggins

After suffering a major knee injury last season, the full-back is not expected to be back in contention until after the new year. Updates have been few and far between in recent weeks, so patience may be the order of the day.

Jenson Seelt

Another long term absentee plagued by a knee problem. Seelt was spotted on the grass in training back in October, but is still a little way off a full return.

Alan Browne

The midfielder suffered a fractured leg during the 2-2 draw with Coventry City last month, and was initially expected to be out for around six to eight weeks. Speaking recently, Le Bris confirmed that he was hoping to have the Irishman back in early January.

Salis Abdul Samed

Still yet to make his debut for Sunderland, there has been some mystery over when the Black Cats can expect to see their summer loan signing in action. A vague December date has been touted for a while, and speaking last week, Le Bris suggested that it could be “two or three weeks” before Samed was ready. The busy festive period feels like a fairly realistic target, in light of those comments.

Romaine Mundle

Injured in the same match as Browne, and given a similar timeframe for his recovery. Again, Le Bris has suggested that early January is the target, and with Tommy Watson also sidelined, that date can’t come soon enough.

Tommy Watson

So impressive during his first proper run in the first team, Watson suffered injuries to both his knee and ankle during this week’s draw with Bristol City. According to Le Bris, he is expected to be out for two months, which would take us through to around mid-February.

Ian Poveda

Another summer signing who has barely had a chance to make an impact, Poveda’s situation is made all the more concerning by the string of injuries that have hampered his career in recent seasons too. Nevertheless, he too falls into the “two to three weeks” bracket that Le Bris recently discussed.

Ahmed Abdullahi

Likewise, Abdullahi. The striker is yet to make his debut for Sunderland after undergoing surgery on a groin problem, but the hope is that he, like Poveda and Samed, could play some role before the end of the month, all being well.