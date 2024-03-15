How Sunderland have fared heading into international breaks since Championship return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the fourth international break of the season approaches, Sunderland will be hoping for a turn of fortune when they face QPR at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The good news for Black Cats fans is that Sunderland boast an impressive recent record in the game before the international break. Sunderland have played six games going into the international break since their promotion from League One two seasons ago. The Black Cats have won three and drawn two of their six games going into the break within their solitary loss coming against Middlesbrough back in October.

Sunderland 3-1 Birmingham

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jobe Bellingham opened the scoring against his former club in the 17th minute before Birmingham levelled through Koji Miyoshi 13 minutes later. Former Sunderland loanee Dion Sanderson put the ball in his own net to give Sunderland the lead before Adil Aouchiche ensured all three points would go to Sunderland in the 76th minute.

Sunderland 0-4 Middlesbrough

Prior to the international break in October Sunderland suffered their heaviest defeat of the season at home to Middlesbrough. Dan Neil was sent off on the stroke of half time for confronting the referee and the second half got much worse for the home side with Sam Greenwood, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss all scoring for Boro in the second 45.

Sunderland 5-0 Southampton

While Sunderland’s worst result of the season came going into an international break, so did their best result. The Black Cats dismantled the Saints back in September. Jack Clarke opened the scoring in the first minute before Pierre Ekwah added another in the seventh minute. It was 3-0 before the break with Ekwah adding another in the 45th minute, Bradley Dack and Chris Rigg added second half goals for Sunderland to complete the rout.

Sunderland 1-1 Luton Town

Last March, Sunderland drew at home to Luton Town. The Hatters, who are now in the Premier League took the lead through Alfie Doughty before Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo equalised for Sunderland from the penalty spot in the 86th minute.

Birmingham City 1-2 Sunderland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the 2022 World Cup winter break, Sunderland saw off the Blues at St Andrews stadium. On loan Everton striker Ellis Simms gave Sunderland the lead in the 25th minute before Diallo gave Sunderland a 2-0 lead in the 49th minute. Lukas Jutkiewicz pulled a goal back for the Blues in the 78th minute but Sunderland saw the game out to claim all three points.

Watford 2-2 Sunderland