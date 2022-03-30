A crowd of 8,437 attended the match, as goals from Leeds striker Sam Greenwood (formerly of Sunderland), Manchester City’s James McAtee and Blackburn’s Tyrhys Dolan secured the win for Andy Edwards’ side.

Germany scored a late consolation goal two minutes from time when Lazar Samardzic's deflected free-kick beat England goalkeeper James Trafford.

Sunderland midfielder Neil came off the bench during a 2-0 defeat by Poland last week but took his opportunity to impress against Germany.

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil playing for England's under-20s side against Germany.

The 20-year-old posted on Instagram after the match: “3-1 win to finish off a good away trip.”

Sunderland defender Callum Doyle, who is on loan from Manchester City, was also in action on Tuesday as England’s under-19s side beat Portugal 2-0 in a UEFA Under-19s Championship Qualification match.

Doyle, 18, played the full 90 minutes as two goals from Tottenham forward Dane Pharrell gave England the win in Chesterfield.

Elsewhere, Sunderland full-back Trai Hume made his senior debut for Northern Ireland in a friendly match against Hungary.

Hume came off the bench in the 83rd minute at Windsor Park as Ian Baraclough’s side were beaten 1-0.

Ross Stewart wasn’t named in the Scotland squad as Steve Clarke’s side drew 2-2 with Austria in a friendly match, while Bailey Wright was an unused substitute as Australia were beaten 1-0 by Saudi Arabia in a World Cup Qualifying match.

