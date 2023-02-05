The Leeds United loanee was up against the towering centre-back duo of Charlie Cresswell, who is also on loan from the Yorkshire club, and Lions captain Jake Cooper during the 1-1 draw. Not easy for a 5 ft 9 centre-forward looking to make an impact.

Sunderland, without top scorer Ross Stewart, therefore knew they would have to play a different way, with Gelhardt often dropping deep or making runs into the channels to try and stretch the hosts’ backline.

At Leeds, the 20-year-old often played just behind a natural centre-forward who could pose more of a goal threat. But, after the Black Cats’ failed attempts to sign another striker on transfer deadline day, Gelhardt will carry more responsibility when it comes to finishing chances.

Joe Gelhardt playing for Sunderland against Millwall.

The forward’s team-mates will also have to adapt without Stewart, who had scored 10 goals in 13 Championship appearances, in the side.

There were times against Millwall where Gelhardt would move into different positions to try and receive the ball, yet no one was able to fill the vacant space inside the penalty area (figure one).

Despite the challenges Sunderland faced, there were times when their new signing showed flashes of his ability by linking up play and helping his team advance up the pitch.

Figure One: Joe Gelhardt makes a run to the right flank against Millwall before passing the ball to Trai Hume. (Wyscout)

In total, Gelhardt completed 16 of his 22 passes (according to Wyscout) and also drew three fouls as he tried to draw Millwall’s defenders out of their natural positions.

When the striker does drop deeper, Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray will also want his other creative players to make more runs beyond Gelhardt, taking advantage of the space he’s created.

Inside the penalty area, the striker recorded just two touches, one following a Sunderland corner and the other when he was set up by Trai Hume.

On that occasion the striker couldn’t quite get the ball under control before he was dispossessed by Cresswell. With more minutes, that sharpness should come.

Figure Two: Joe Gelhardt's attempted passes against Millwall.

