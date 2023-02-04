News you can trust since 1873
Patrick Roberts playing against Millwall.

'Excellent': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Millwall draw - including three 8s

Sunderland came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at Millwall – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Phil Smith
3 minutes ago

After a goalless first half, Lions defender Jake Cooper opened the scoring just before the hour mark after a corner.

The Black Cats then managed to equalise nine minutes from time when Alex Pritchard’s free-kick was converted by Dennis Cirkin.

Mowbray’s side will now prepare for next week’s FA Cup replay against Fulham.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Millwall:

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Got away with a poor attempt to save Flemming’s effort before the offside flag was eventually raised following Honeyman’s follow-up goal. Made an amazing save from Honeyman moments before the goal. 6

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. Trai Hume - 7

Had an excellent first half as his side laboured, crunching into challenge after challenge. A little quieter after the break. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Daniel Ballard - 8

Won lots of headers and stepped out with the ball when he could. Probably Sunderland’s best performer on a difficult afternoon - stood firm. 8

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Danny Batth - 8

A performance of real heart like Ballard alongside him, winning countless headers in his own box to just about, just about keep Millwall at bay. 8

Photo: Frank Reid

