'Excellent': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Millwall draw - including three 8s
Sunderland came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at Millwall – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
By Phil Smith
3 minutes ago
After a goalless first half, Lions defender Jake Cooper opened the scoring just before the hour mark after a corner.
The Black Cats then managed to equalise nine minutes from time when Alex Pritchard’s free-kick was converted by Dennis Cirkin.
Mowbray’s side will now prepare for next week’s FA Cup replay against Fulham.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Millwall:
