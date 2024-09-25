Sunderland bolstered their attacking ranks on Tuesday when they confirmed the signing of free agent striker Aaron Connolly on a one-year deal.

The Republic of Ireland international has been without a club since leaving Hull City at the end of last season, and joins the likes of Eliezer Mayenda, Wilson Isidor, Nazariy Rusyn, and Ahmed Abdullahi amongst Regis Le Bris’ centre forward options.

In his first interview with the club, Connolly said: “I feel very privileged to sign for Sunderland. I have only been up here for a short while, but it’s easy to see what this Club means to people and the atmosphere on Saturday showed that. I want to represent that in the right way and pay back the faith the Club has placed in me by playing well and doing what I love more than anything, which is scoring goals. I’m ready to move forward with my career after facing some challenges in recent times and I fully understand the huge opportunity I have ahead of me.”

Meanwhile, addressing the 24-year-old’s arrival on Wearside, Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Aaron needs an opportunity to re-establish himself and to reset the perception of him as a professional athlete. It wasn’t long ago that he was scoring goals in the Premier League and playing for his national team, but he has suffered some setbacks. We all handle challenges differently and when it comes to responding, sometimes we don’t get it right immediately.

“At Sunderland, he’ll have the environment and support to perform and an opportunity to showcase his ability. It’s an important 17-game period following the next international break and we believe Aaron can add value to our squad during that period. We look forward to helping him settle and supporting him in that process.”

And all eyes will now be on Speakman as the January window approaches. If Connolly’s arrival works out well, then there could be a good chance that Sunderland will not move to sign another striker this winter. And that got us thinking about all of the targets that came and went over the course of a fraught summer of speculation.

So, with that in mind, here is every striker acquisition that the Black Cats were linked with and a lowdown on how well they have performed in front of goal so far this season. Check out our full gallery below...

1 . Alexandre Mendy Never has a man been so desperate to sign for Sunderland. Mendy made no secret of his desire to move to Wearside, but his move failed to materialise and he has since been reintegrated back into the first team picture at SM Caen. Three goals in four appearances so far this season after a flurry of strikes in the past week. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Dane Scarlett The Tottenham striker was briefly linked with Sunderland over the summer, but ultimately ended up sealing a loan move to Oxford United. He's played just 106 minutes so far, and is yet to score. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Zan Vipotnik A free signing for Swansea City after speculative links with the Black Cats, the Slovenian has played 144 minutes split over five Championship outings, and has scored one goal. | Getty Images Photo Sales