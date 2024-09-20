Wilson Isidor sends 28-word message to Sunderland fans ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland host Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend.

Sunderland forward Wilson Isidor has urged supporters to get the Stadium of Light “bouncing” when Championship rivals Middlesbrough visit Wearside on Saturday lunchtime.

The Frenchman is yet to make his full debut for the Black Cats, but has featured twice from the bench for Regis Le Bris’ side, and looks to have fully embraced life in the North East since his arrival from Zenit St. Petersburg last month.

Indeed, Isidor has given a number of Sunderland-adjacent interviews already, including an appearance at a fan Q&A event earlier in the week. And taking to social media in the aftermath of that forum, the 24-year-old wrote: “So nice to meet all of you in person and have some good time! Can’t wait for the game on Saturday, let’s get the Stadium Of Light bouncing”.

Isidor used his platform in midweek to speak highly of Sunderland’s fanbase, responding to a question on his favourite thing about his new surroundings by saying: “The fans. The history of the club. The stadium. We can all like a lot of things about the club. The jersey is also a beautiful colour. It’s the biggest club in the North East of England.”

The attacker also reserved praise for head coach Regis Le Bris, adding: “He is a really good coach. He doesn’t need to talk too much to make us understand his ideas. When he says something, he doesn’t need to say it twice for you to understand. He has great ideas and as a group, we all like them. He is a really good coach.”

Elsewhere, Isidor hailed Black Cats stalwart Luke O’Nien for his presence both on and off the pitch, saying: “In the team, we have got a lot of talent. Who made an impact on me early was Luke O’Nien. You feel that the guy lives for the club. He is so involved in everything on the pitch and off the pitch for the group. He is a really really big leader. His quality made an impact on me the most when I came to the club.”