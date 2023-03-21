Highly-rated Sunderland teenager earns England youth call-up ahead of European Championship qualifiers
Sunderland winger Tom Watson has been called up to England’s under-17s squad for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers in the Netherlands.
The 16-year-old has stepped up to play for the Black Cats’ under-21s side this season but wasn’t named in the squad for Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at Leeds in Premier League 2, Division 2.
It comes after reports Watson could receive more game time for Sunderland’s senior team before the end of this season.
The teenager was named on the bench for Tony Mowbray’s side against Shrewsbury and Fulham in the FA Cup, but is yet to make his first-team debut.
England’s under-17s team will play three matches during this month’s international break against Denmark, Northern Ireland and The Netherlands.
Watson's Sunderland team-mate Chris Rigg captained England’s under-16s side as they won a UEFA Development Tournament trophy in Cyprus last month, but hasn’t been named in the under-17s squad for the upcoming fixtures.