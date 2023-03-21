The 16-year-old has stepped up to play for the Black Cats’ under-21s side this season but wasn’t named in the squad for Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at Leeds in Premier League 2, Division 2.

It comes after reports Watson could receive more game time for Sunderland’s senior team before the end of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager was named on the bench for Tony Mowbray’s side against Shrewsbury and Fulham in the FA Cup, but is yet to make his first-team debut.

Academy of Light

England’s under-17s team will play three matches during this month’s international break against Denmark, Northern Ireland and The Netherlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad