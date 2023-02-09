News you can trust since 1873
49 stunning photos of Sunderland fans as 29,651 watch FA Cup defeat to Fulham - photo gallery

Sunderland were knocked out of the FA Cup after a 3-2 defeat against Fulham at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

By James Copley
The visitors opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Harry Wilson’s low effort beat Anthony Patterson, despite the keeper getting a hand on the ball.

Fulham substitute Andreas Pereira then added a second in the 59th minute, before Jack Clarke pulled one back 13 minutes from time.

It wasn’t to be for the Black Cats, though, as Layvin Kurzawa added a third for the Premier League side, before Jewison Bennette added a consolation goal for the hosts.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the evening courtesy of Frank Reid:

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action against Fulham for the FA Cup fourth round replay game at the Stadium of Light.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action against Fulham for the FA Cup fourth round replay game at the Stadium of Light.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action against Fulham for the FA Cup fourth round replay game at the Stadium of Light.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action against Fulham for the FA Cup fourth round replay game at the Stadium of Light.

Photo: Frank Reid

