News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

International success for Sunderland prospect as Newcastle and other Premier League clubs track situation

Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg captained England Under-16s as the side won a UEFA Development Tournament trophy in Cyprus last week.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
7 hours ago - 1 min read

Rigg, 15, started two of England’s three matches in wins over Scotland and Denmark, while he came off the bench in a 3-0 victory over Cyprus.

The midfielder has made three appearances for Sunderland’s senior side in the FA Cup this season and was named on the bench for their Championship match at Blackpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rigg has played regularly for the Black Cats’ under-21s side in recent weeks but missed games against Derby and Aston Villa while away on international duty.

Chris Rigg playing for Sunderland.
Chris Rigg playing for Sunderland.
Chris Rigg playing for Sunderland.
Most Popular

The midfielder could return when the young Black Cats face Stoke at Eppleton CW on Monday, March 6.

Read More
Sunderland's Dan Neil makes Ross Stewart admission as Cats try to adapt with Lee...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rigg is not yet at an age where he can sign a professional contract at Sunderland, with Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, tracking his progress.

Sunderland hope their unique selling point is that they can offer a genuine pathway to the first team.

SunderlandEnglandPremier LeagueNewcastleCyprusBlack CatsBlackpoolDenmark