Rigg, 15, started two of England’s three matches in wins over Scotland and Denmark, while he came off the bench in a 3-0 victory over Cyprus.

The midfielder has made three appearances for Sunderland’s senior side in the FA Cup this season and was named on the bench for their Championship match at Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rigg has played regularly for the Black Cats’ under-21s side in recent weeks but missed games against Derby and Aston Villa while away on international duty.

Chris Rigg playing for Sunderland.

The midfielder could return when the young Black Cats face Stoke at Eppleton CW on Monday, March 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rigg is not yet at an age where he can sign a professional contract at Sunderland, with Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, tracking his progress.