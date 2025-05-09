Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis has impressed for Hibernian this season

Hibernian could look to lure Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis back to Easter Road with the promise of European football, according to head coach David Gray.

The Australian is currently approaching the end of his second temporary stint in Scotland, and has enjoyed a hugely successful campaign north of the border. Having been converted into an all-action central midfielder, the 21-year-old has registered three goals and five assists across 29 Scottish Premiership outings, has helped Hibs climb to third in the table, has earned a first-ever senior international call-up, and has been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award.

Understandably, then, there is a growing clamour for Hibernian to try and ensure his return to the club next season, and to that end, Gray has admitted that the prospect of European football could be used as a bargaining chip in any future negotiations.

What has Hibernian boss David Gray said about re-signing Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis next season?

Speaking recently, Gray said: “He’s contracted to Sunderland, isn't he, so we'll wait and see exactly what happens there. But I think he's done really well. He's certainly benefited from coming here in terms of what he's done for his career. And there'll be a conversation to be had, but it'll ultimately be up to his parent club, and also whatever he wants to do.

“But it’s certainly not a bad place for him to come and play. And the potential of European football next year is something else that he can add to his CV if he comes and wants to do that.”

Reflecting on Triantis’ campaign more broadly, Gray added: “I think he’s had a fantastic season. He's been improving all the time. It's probably the first season he's had for a while where he's played a lot of games as well, and consistently playing games of football is good for him.

“I say it all the time, you forget he's only 21 years old. So, there's a lot of improvement still to come and still to be done. And I think he'll definitely benefit from that. Because I do believe there is loads more to come, and he's the type of boy that wants to get better as well.

“Nectar's been very consistent all season. Definitely, something that I wanted when I brought him to the club, was he's got that defensive mindset, having been a centre-back previously, so his first thought isn't always to go and try and score a goal, or to try and get up to the ball. Sometimes, it's the defensive side of the game that I thought we really needed to strengthen, and credit to Nectar, because I think he's done really well on that front.”

