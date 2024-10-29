One Sunderland midfielder has drawn major praise from the manager of a League One club.

Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete has been backed to improve throughout his loan spell with League One club Bolton Wanderers.

The former Grimsby Town and Fleetwood Town midfielder joined the Black Cats in January 2022 and went on to make 17 appearances as Alex Neil’s side claimed promotion back into the Championship with a memorable 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final. With injuries hampering Matete’s attempts to play a prominent role in Sunderland’s return to the second tier, the midfielder joined Plymouth Argyle on loan and made it two promotions in as many seasons by helping the Pilgrims return to the Championship for the first time since 2010. A knee injury meant Matete failed to feature for Sunderland last season and the only action he found was during a short loan stint with Oxford United, making six appearances for the U’s as they also secured a return to the second tier.

For the third consecutive year, Matete is plying his trade away from the Stadium of Light after joining Bolton on a season-long deal in August - and although he has been in and out of Ian Evatt’s starting eleven, the midfielder has started to find some form in recent weeks. After playing the entire 90 minutes of the Trotters’ recent 2-0 defeat against promotion favourites Birmingham City, Matete and fellow midfielder Josh Sheehan produced a hardworking display as Bolton claimed a 1-0 home win against Peterborough United on Saturday that took them to within two points of the League One play-off places. Evatt praised the duo for their performance and stressed Matete can ‘go on and show everyone what a good player he can be’ throughout the remainder of his loan spell with the Trotters.

He told The Bolton News: “I thought he was excellent, him and Josh took the ball under pressure and got us building and playing, the positions they were taking up were causing Peterborough problems. Jay has a lot of ability. He is a very confident lad, and he believes in himself. I think he will go and show everyone what a good player he can be for us. I was delighted with him on Saturday – delighted for them all, really, because it was a reminder of the levels we can get to.”

Matete will be back in action on Tuesday night when Bolton travel to Stevenage before turning their focus towards their FA Cup first round tie at Walsall on Saturday.