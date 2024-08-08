Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland attacker Jack Clarke continues to be touted for an exit this summer.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has claimed that a potential move to Ipswich Town could prove to be a ‘win-win’ for both Sunderland winger Jack Clarke and the Tractor Boys.

The 23-year-old was a pivotal figure for the Black Cats last season, scoring 15 goals and assisting four more across 40 Championship appearances. Unsurprisingly, that considerable return has sparked speculation surrounding his future on Wearside in recent times, with Ipswich emerging as one prospective suitor for the wide man.

According to a report from inews, the newly-promoted Premier League outfit were preparing an £18 million bid for Clarke’s services last month, and while talk has quietened down somewhat since, Goodman is of the opinion that a transfer to Portman Road could be hugely beneficial to both the player and his admirers in Suffolk.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, the former Sunderland striker said: “Jack Clark’s £10 million move to Spurs didn't work out, but it largely didn't work out because of the illness that he picked up during the early stages of his time there. He got really, really sick and it took him ages to fully recover. “So, it's been lovely the last couple of seasons to watch him tearing up the Championship and getting back to the player that we saw at Leeds United when he broke in very, very young and you thought, ‘Wow, what a player we've got here.’

"That was five years ago and I think now at 23, with the experience, with the ups and downs that we've just mentioned, I think he's primed for the Premier League. I just feel at Ipswich, under Kieran McKenna’s guidance and style of play, that he'd do well and I think it would be a win-win. Clarke’s track record over the last couple of seasons has been terrific. He's a wide player who goes both ways, outside and inside, and not only scores goals but assists as well.

“Because it’s my beloved Sunderland, I'd hate to see him go but ultimately you have to be realistic in life sometimes and I think at this moment in time, he's Premier League-ready and if I were Ipswich, I'd certainly be very interested in bringing him to the club.”